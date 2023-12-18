CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Wright leads SIU Edwardsville wins 99-56 against Central Christian Bible

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 10:12 PM

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Shamar Wright had 16 points in SIU Edwardsville’s 99-56 victory over McPherson on Monday night.

Wright also added five rebounds and four steals for the Cougars (7-5). Ethan Yancy scored 11 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Lamar Wright finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Raheem Brizendine led the Saints in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Quincy James Jr. and Sam Adams both scored 11.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

