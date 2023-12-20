Wright leads LSU against Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at LSU Tigers (6-5) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces the Lamar…

Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at LSU Tigers (6-5)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Wright scored 33 points in LSU’s 96-85 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 in home games. LSU ranks ninth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Cardinals are 0-5 in road games. Lamar leads the Southland with 17.7 assists. Chris Pryor paces the Cardinals with 3.4.

LSU averages 74.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 78.5 Lamar gives up. Lamar has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is averaging 15 points and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Will Baker is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for LSU.

BB Knight is shooting 46.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Cardinals. Pryor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

