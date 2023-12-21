Wright leads LSU against Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at LSU Tigers (6-5) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14; over/under…

Lamar Cardinals (5-6) at LSU Tigers (6-5)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Wright scored 33 points in LSU’s 96-85 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 at home. LSU ranks ninth in the SEC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Cook averaging 4.0.

The Cardinals have gone 0-5 away from home. Lamar has a 3-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

LSU averages 74.1 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 78.5 Lamar allows. Lamar scores 12.7 more points per game (83.2) than LSU allows to opponents (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wright is averaging 15 points and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Will Baker is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for LSU.

BB Knight is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.