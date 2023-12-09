Wright-Forde and Texas A&M-CC host Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (5-5) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -2.5;…

Omaha Mavericks (5-5) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -2.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the Omaha Mavericks after Dian Wright-Forde scored 21 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 76-74 loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Islanders are 2-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks are 0-4 in road games. Omaha ranks seventh in the Summit League with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Marquel Sutton averaging 1.6.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Omaha allows. Omaha has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Roberts averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Wright-Forde is shooting 48.7% and averaging 12.4 points for Texas A&M-CC.

Frankie Fidler is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.9 points for the Mavericks. Sutton is averaging 10.2 points for Omaha.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.