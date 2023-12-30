Live Radio
Woolbright scores 23 as…

Woolbright scores 23 as Western Carolina beats King (TN) 90-62

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 6:52 PM

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright had 23 points in Western Carolina’s 90-62 win over King (TN) on Saturday night.

Woolbright also added 10 rebounds for the Catamounts (11-2). Tre Jackson scored 20 points and added three steals. DJ Campbell went 8 of 11 from the field to finish with 16 points.

Mikhail Pocknett led the Tornados in scoring, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. King (TN) also got 14 points from Seth Cullen. In addition, Kenny Turner finished with nine points and 13 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

