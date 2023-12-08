Woolbright leads Western Carolina against UNC Asheville after 25-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) at Western Carolina Catamounts (6-2)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina hosts the UNC Asheville Bulldogs after Vonterius Woolbright scored 25 points in Western Carolina’s 97-71 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Catamounts have gone 3-0 at home. Western Carolina has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. UNC Asheville is sixth in the Big South with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Pember averaging 5.9.

Western Carolina makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). UNC Asheville averages 15.4 more points per game (86.8) than Western Carolina allows (71.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is scoring 22.1 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Catamounts. DJ Campbell is averaging 12.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 54.7% for Western Carolina.

Fletcher Abee averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Pember is averaging 18.1 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 blocks for UNC Asheville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

