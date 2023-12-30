Wolf puts up 23 in Yale’s 66-58 win against Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Danny Wolf’s 23 points helped Yale defeat Santa Clara 66-58 on Saturday night. Wolf had…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Danny Wolf’s 23 points helped Yale defeat Santa Clara 66-58 on Saturday night.

Wolf had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-6). John Poulakidas scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 13 points and shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Tyeree Bryan led the way for the Broncos (9-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Johnny O’Neil added 16 points and three blocks for Santa Clara. In addition, Christoph Tilly finished with 11 points and four blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.