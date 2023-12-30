Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Wolf puts up 23…

Wolf puts up 23 in Yale’s 66-58 win against Santa Clara

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Danny Wolf’s 23 points helped Yale defeat Santa Clara 66-58 on Saturday night.

Wolf had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-6). John Poulakidas scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 13 points and shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Tyeree Bryan led the way for the Broncos (9-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Johnny O’Neil added 16 points and three blocks for Santa Clara. In addition, Christoph Tilly finished with 11 points and four blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up