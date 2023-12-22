Wolf and Yale host No. 2 Kansas

Yale Bulldogs (7-5) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-1) Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -15.5; over/under is…

Yale Bulldogs (7-5) at Kansas Jayhawks (10-1)

Lawrence, Kansas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -15.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks after Danny Wolf scored 22 points in Yale’s 73-66 win over the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Jayhawks are 6-0 in home games. Kansas ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 38.7 rebounds. Hunter Dickinson leads the Jayhawks with 12.7 boards.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the road. Yale leads the Ivy League with 38.8 points per game in the paint led by Matt Knowling averaging 10.0.

Kansas makes 51.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.2 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Yale has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Kansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin McCullar is averaging 19.2 points, seven rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 19 points and 13.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas.

John Poulakidas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Wolf is shooting 52.2% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

