Wofford visits Ojiako and Coastal Carolina

Wofford Terriers (4-5) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts…

Wofford Terriers (4-5) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts the Wofford Terriers after John Ojiako scored 20 points in Coastal Carolina’s 110-46 victory over the Saint Andrews (NC) Knights.

The Chanticleers are 3-2 in home games. Coastal Carolina is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 2-2 on the road. Wofford ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Coastal Carolina averages 80.5 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 80.2 Wofford allows. Wofford averages 78.1 points per game, 1.0 more than the 77.1 Coastal Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Kylan Blackmon is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers for Coastal Carolina.

Corey Tripp is averaging 15.6 points, six rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 14.7 points for Wofford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.