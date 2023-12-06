Wofford visits Gardner-Webb after Robinson’s 29-point game

Wofford Terriers (3-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’…

Wofford Terriers (3-5) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-5)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Runnin’ Bulldogs -8; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on the Wofford Terriers after Caleb Robinson scored 29 points in Gardner-Webb’s 82-77 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-0 on their home court. Gardner-Webb is fourth in the Big South with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robinson averaging 2.4.

The Terriers are 1-2 on the road. Wofford is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robinson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 39.2% for Gardner-Webb.

Chase Cormier averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 55.2% from beyond the arc. Corey Tripp is averaging 15.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Wofford.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.