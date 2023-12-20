Wofford Terriers take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys, seek 5th straight victory

Wofford Terriers (6-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-5) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -13.5; over/under…

Wofford Terriers (6-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-5)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -13.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Terriers take on Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys have gone 4-2 at home. Oklahoma State is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 3-2 on the road. Wofford has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oklahoma State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.2 per game Wofford allows. Wofford has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 16 points and 5.1 assists. Eric Dailey Jr. is shooting 44.4% and averaging 9.4 points for Oklahoma State.

Corey Tripp is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.