Wofford faces Oklahoma State, looks for 4th straight road win

Wofford Terriers (6-5) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-5)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Oklahoma State aiming to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Cowboys are 4-2 in home games. Oklahoma State is seventh in the Big 12 with 16.3 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 5.1.

The Terriers are 3-2 in road games. Wofford averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Oklahoma State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Wofford averages 15.0 more points per game (81.5) than Oklahoma State gives up (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Small is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cowboys. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4% for Oklahoma State.

Dillon Bailey is averaging 15.1 points for the Terriers. Corey Tripp is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

