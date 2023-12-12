Withers leads Bryant against Cincinnati

Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -19; over/under is 152…

Bryant Bulldogs (6-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (7-1)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -19; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the Cincinnati Bearcats after Connor Withers scored 32 points in Bryant’s 86-75 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Bearcats are 6-0 on their home court. Cincinnati ranks second in the Big 12 with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs are 3-4 in road games. Bryant ranks third in the America East shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Cincinnati averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Cincinnati allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lakhin is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. CJ Fredrick is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Cincinnati.

Sherif Kenney is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake is averaging 12.5 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

