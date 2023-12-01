Wisconsin plays No. 3 Marquette, aims for 5th straight win

Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin comes into a…

Marquette Golden Eagles (6-1) at Wisconsin Badgers (5-2)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin comes into a matchup against No. 3 Marquette as winners of four games in a row.

The Badgers are 3-1 on their home court. Wisconsin is eighth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 63.9 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Golden Eagles are 1-0 on the road. Marquette averages 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 15.5 points per game.

Wisconsin scores 73.9 points, 8.0 more per game than the 65.9 Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wisconsin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is shooting 40.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Badgers. Chucky Hepburn is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Wisconsin.

Kam Jones is shooting 50.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 13.9 points for Marquette.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

