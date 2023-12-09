Winthrop visits Little Rock following Doucet’s 21-point game

Winthrop Eagles (7-3) at Little Rock Trojans (4-5) Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the…

Winthrop Eagles (7-3) at Little Rock Trojans (4-5)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the Little Rock Trojans after KJ Doucet scored 21 points in Winthrop’s 88-82 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Trojans have gone 4-1 in home games. Little Rock has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-2 in road games. Winthrop scores 80.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

Little Rock’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamir Chaplin is scoring 16.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Trojans. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 15.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 48.0% for Little Rock.

Doucet is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Kelton Talford is averaging 12.4 points for Winthrop.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

