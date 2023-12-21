Winthrop visits Florida State after Talford’s 20-point game

Winthrop Eagles (8-5) at Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces…

Winthrop Eagles (8-5) at Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the Florida State Seminoles after Kelton Talford scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 72-62 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Seminoles are 3-2 in home games. Florida State is fifth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Corhen averaging 2.0.

The Eagles are 2-4 in road games. Winthrop ranks seventh in the Big South with 11.8 assists per game led by Kasen Harrison averaging 4.0.

Florida State makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Winthrop has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Seminoles. Jamir Watkins is averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 45.9% for Florida State.

Alex Timmerman is averaging 10.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.