Winthrop takes on Xavier following Doucet’s 20-point performance

Winthrop Eagles (8-3) at Xavier Musketeers (5-5)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -12.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop faces the Xavier Musketeers after KJ Doucet scored 20 points in Winthrop’s 85-68 win over the Little Rock Trojans.

The Musketeers have gone 4-3 in home games. Xavier averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 2-2 away from home. Winthrop scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Xavier makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Winthrop averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quincy Olivari is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Musketeers. Desmond Claude is averaging 15.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.8% for Xavier.

Doucet is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Eagles. Kelton Talford is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

