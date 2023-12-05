Winthrop plays Queens following Doucet’s 22-point game

Queens Royals (5-4) at Winthrop Eagles (6-3) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7;…

Queens Royals (5-4) at Winthrop Eagles (6-3)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts the Queens Royals after KJ Doucet scored 22 points in Winthrop’s 90-87 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles are 2-1 on their home court. Winthrop averages 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Royals have gone 0-4 away from home. Queens ranks fifth in the ASUN shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Winthrop averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Queens gives up. Queens has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doucet is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Winthrop.

Chris Ashby is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 10.4 points. AJ McKee is averaging 17.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and two steals for Queens.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

