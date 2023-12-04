Winthrop hosts Queens after George’s 24-point game

Queens Royals (5-4) at Winthrop Eagles (6-3) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the…

Queens Royals (5-4) at Winthrop Eagles (6-3)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Winthrop Eagles after Kobe George scored 24 points in Queens’ 134-69 victory against the Carolina Christian Centurians.

The Eagles are 2-1 on their home court. Winthrop ranks fifth in the Big South with 35.6 points per game in the paint led by Kelton Talford averaging 9.0.

The Royals are 0-4 on the road. Queens is fourth in the ASUN scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Winthrop is shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 46.1% Queens allows to opponents. Queens has shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sin’Cere McMahon is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 9.7 points. KJ Doucet is shooting 50.6% and averaging 13.2 points for Winthrop.

AJ McKee is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Royals. Deyton Albury is averaging 14.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for Queens.

