Winston leads Coppin State against Navy

Coppin State Eagles (1-7) at Navy Midshipmen (1-4)

Annapolis, Maryland; Sunday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State visits the Navy Midshipmen after Justin Winston scored 37 points in Coppin State’s 89-70 victory against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Midshipmen are 1-1 in home games. Navy is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 0-5 in road games. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Preist Ryan averaging 1.3.

Navy is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State’s 38.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Navy has allowed to its opponents (43.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is scoring 11.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Midshipmen. Mitch Fischer is averaging 8.2 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.4% for Navy.

Winston is averaging 12.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Greg Spurlock is averaging 8.3 points for Coppin State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

