Williamson leads Valparaiso against Samford after 20-point game

Samford Bulldogs (9-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-7, 0-2 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the…

Samford Bulldogs (9-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-7, 0-2 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Jahari Williamson scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 63-62 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Beacons are 4-3 on their home court. Valparaiso is fifth in the MVC in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. Jaxon Edwards paces the Beacons with 6.3 boards.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road. Samford ranks eighth in the SoCon giving up 77.2 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

Valparaiso’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Samford allows. Samford averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Beacons. Isaiah Stafford is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

Achor Achor is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 96.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.