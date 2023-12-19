Williamson and Valparaiso host Samford

Samford Bulldogs (9-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-7, 0-2 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5;…

Samford Bulldogs (9-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-7, 0-2 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts the Samford Bulldogs after Jahari Williamson scored 20 points in Valparaiso’s 63-62 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Beacons have gone 4-3 at home. Valparaiso has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 0-2 in road games. Samford is second in the SoCon with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Achor Achor averaging 2.6.

Valparaiso scores 67.3 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 77.2 Samford gives up. Samford scores 22.1 more points per game (91.5) than Valparaiso gives up (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stafford is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, while averaging 17.5 points and 1.9 steals. Cooper Schwieger is averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

Rylan Jones is averaging 8.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Achor is averaging 15.4 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 61.1% over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 96.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

