Williams scores 31, Furman downs Bob Jones 100-58

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alex Williams’ 31 points led Furman past Bob Jones 100-58 on Saturday.

Williams added eight rebounds for the Paladins (5-5). JP Pegues scored 21 points and added 12 assists and four steals. Pjay Smith Jr. was 6 of 15 shooting (5 for 14 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

The Bruins (1-6) were led in scoring by Devin Pope, who finished with 16 points and two steals. Kenney Garrick added 11 points for Bob Jones.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

