Williams scores 25, Montana defeats San Jose State 75-58

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Money Williams scored 21 points as Montana beat San Jose State 75-58 on Saturday night.

Williams added nine rebounds for the Grizzlies (3-4). Te’Jon Sawyer scored 17 points, shooting 8 of 10 from the field. Josh Vazquez shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

William Humer led the Spartans (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Alvaro Cardenas Torre added nine points and five assists for San Jose State. Latrell Davis also recorded nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

