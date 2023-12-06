Williams scores 23, William & Mary knocks off Old Dominion 84-79

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Charlie Williams had 23 points in William & Mary’s 84-79 victory against Old Dominion on Wednesday…

Williams added six assists for the Tribe (4-6). Trey Moss scored 20 points and added seven rebounds. Caleb Dorsey shot 6 for 9, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

Vasean Allette led the Monarchs (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Chaunce Jenkins added 12 points and four assists for Old Dominion. Tyrone Williams also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

