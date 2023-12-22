Williams scores 20, Broome notches 51st career double-double and Auburn beats Alabama State 82-62

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 20 points to go over 1,000 for his career, Johni Broome had 16…

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 20 points to go over 1,000 for his career, Johni Broome had 16 points and 13 rebounds for his 51st career double-double, and Auburn beat Alabama State 82-62 on Friday for its fourth straight victory.

Auburn (9-2) won its 50th straight home game over a nonconference opponent — ranking second in Division I. The Tigers close out nonconference play at home against Chattanooga on Dec. 30 and Penn on Jan. 2.

All nine of Auburn’s wins this season have come by at least 15 points. Alabama State was held to 39% shooting with 18 turnovers.

Chaney Johnson added 14 points and K.D. Johnson had 13 off the bench for Auburn. The Tigers have five active players with at least 1,000 career points.

Williams scored 12 points, making 5 of 6 shots, in the first half to help Auburn build a 46-25 lead. The Tigers shot 57% from the field (16 of 28) and outrebounded the Hornets 23-10. Alabama State was 10-of-30 shooting with 11 turnovers.

Williams started a 10-0 run with eight straight points and Broome capped it with two free throws for a 30-point lead, 76-46, with 6:19 left.

Isaiah Range and TJ Madlock scored 16 points apiece for Alabama State (4-7), which has played five Power 5 teams this season including LSU, Mississippi, Iowa and USC. Kendal Parker scored 10 of his 14 in the first half.

