Williams puts up 28, Dartmouth takes down New Hampshire 76-64

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Jayden Williams scored a career-high 28 points and made eight 3-pointers as Dartmouth beat New Hampshire 76-64 on Wednesday night.

Williams also contributed five rebounds for the Big Green (2-5). Ryan Cornish scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line. Jackson Munro went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Naim Miller led the Wildcats (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Trey Woodyard added 12 points for New Hampshire. In addition, Ahmad Robinson finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

