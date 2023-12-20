Williams puts up 20, hits late 3 to give Robert Morris a 75-73 victory against St. Francis (Pa.)

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Justice Williams made a 3-pointer with two seconds left and finished with 20 points to lead…

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Justice Williams made a 3-pointer with two seconds left and finished with 20 points to lead Robert Morris to a 75-73 victory over St. Francis (Pa.) on Wednesday night.

Cam Gregory’s layup gave St. Francis a 73-72 lead with 16 seconds left. Jackson Last had the ball with 7.1 left, drove to the basket and was double-teamed. Last passed back to Williams who then drilled a 3 from the corner that hit nothing but net.

Williams also contributed six rebounds for the Colonials (4-8). Markeese Hastings scored 19 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Josh Corbin was 3-of-10 shooting, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Gregory led the way for the Red Flash (4-8) with 16 points, six assists and three steals. Eli Wilborn added 15 points and eight rebounds for St. Francis. Bobby Rosenberger III also had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

