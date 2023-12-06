Live Radio
Williams, Lewis lead Wagner over Coppin State 62-59

The Associated Press

December 6, 2023, 9:25 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Zaire Williams scored 21 points and Wagner knocked off Coppin State 62-59 on Wednesday night.

Williams was 7 of 13 shooting, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Seahawks (4-4). Melvin Council Jr. scored 13 points while going 6 of 14 (1 for 4 from 3-point range), and added four steals. Keyontae Lewis was 2 of 8 shooting and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Preist Ryan led the way for the Eagles (1-9) with 18 points. Justin Winston added 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Coppin State. In addition, Camaren Sparrrow finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

