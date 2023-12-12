Williams leads San Francisco against Seattle U after 28-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at San Francisco Dons (7-3) San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San…

Seattle U Redhawks (6-3, 1-1 WAC) at San Francisco Dons (7-3)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces the Seattle U Redhawks after Marcus Williams scored 28 points in San Francisco’s 85-72 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Dons are 4-0 in home games. San Francisco is 7-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Redhawks are 0-2 on the road. Seattle U is sixth in the WAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandton Chatfield averaging 2.8.

San Francisco averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U scores 12.4 more points per game (75.0) than San Francisco gives up to opponents (62.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dons. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 14.7 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 72.4% for San Francisco.

Cameron Tyson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Alex Schumacher is averaging 13 points and 5.2 assists for Seattle U.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.