Williams leads Old Dominion against South Alabama after 22-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces the South Alabama Jaguars after Tyrone Williams scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 87-65 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Monarchs have gone 3-2 at home. Old Dominion has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Jaguars are 2-3 on the road. South Alabama ranks ninth in the Sun Belt allowing 74.6 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

Old Dominion averages 71.3 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 74.6 South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 74.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 77.6 Old Dominion gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is averaging 15.7 points for the Monarchs. Vasean Allette is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Old Dominion.

Marcus Millender is averaging 10.3 points and 3.8 assists for the Jaguars. Isiah Gaiter is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.