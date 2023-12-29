Williams leads Auburn against Chattanooga after 20-point performance

Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Auburn Tigers (9-2) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on the Chattanooga…

Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Auburn Tigers (9-2)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn takes on the Chattanooga Mocs after Jaylin Williams scored 20 points in Auburn’s 82-62 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 5-0 on their home court. Auburn ranks eighth in the SEC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 5.6.

The Mocs are 2-3 on the road. Chattanooga is fifth in the SoCon with 14.5 assists per game led by Honor Huff averaging 3.2.

Auburn averages 83.1 points, 14.3 more per game than the 68.8 Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga averages 13.3 more points per game (79.9) than Auburn gives up to opponents (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Tigers.

Sam Alexis is averaging 11.7 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Mocs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

