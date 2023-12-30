Williams leads Auburn against Chattanooga after 20-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Auburn Tigers (9-2) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5; over/under is…

Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) at Auburn Tigers (9-2)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn hosts the Chattanooga Mocs after Jaylin Williams scored 20 points in Auburn’s 82-62 victory against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 5-0 in home games. Auburn ranks second in the SEC with 18.5 assists per game led by Aden Holloway averaging 3.6.

The Mocs are 2-3 in road games. Chattanooga has a 3-3 record against opponents above .500.

Auburn’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Chattanooga allows. Chattanooga scores 13.3 more points per game (79.9) than Auburn gives up (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Holloway is averaging 11.5 points and 3.6 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Honor Huff is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mocs. Jan Zidek is averaging 12.4 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Mocs: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.