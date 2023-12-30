Williams and Old Dominion host South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -4; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Tyrone Williams scored 22 points in Old Dominion’s 87-65 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Monarchs are 3-2 on their home court. Old Dominion is the best team in the Sun Belt with 14.3 fast break points.

The Jaguars are 2-3 on the road. South Alabama is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Isiah Gaiter averaging 6.0.

Old Dominion is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.4% South Alabama allows to opponents. South Alabama averages 74.4 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 77.6 Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 15.7 points. Vasean Allette is averaging 17.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Old Dominion.

Maxwell Land averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 24.3% from beyond the arc. Gaiter is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for South Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

