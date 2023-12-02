William & Mary visits Richmond following Moss’ 20-point game

William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at Richmond Spiders (4-3) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -15.5;…

William & Mary Tribe (3-5) at Richmond Spiders (4-3)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -15.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces the Richmond Spiders after Trey Moss scored 20 points in William & Mary’s 96-62 loss to the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Spiders have gone 3-0 in home games. Richmond is fourth in the A-10 with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Neal Quinn averaging 5.0.

The Tribe have gone 0-3 away from home. William & Mary averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Richmond averages 77.6 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 74.6 William & Mary allows. William & Mary has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan King is shooting 50.0% and averaging 19.9 points for the Spiders. Isaiah Bigelow is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers for Richmond.

Gabe Dorsey is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tribe. Moss is averaging 13.9 points for William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

