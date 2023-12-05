William & Mary hosts Allette and Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) at William & Mary Tribe (3-6) Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) at William & Mary Tribe (3-6)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on the William & Mary Tribe after Vasean Allette scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 81-68 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tribe have gone 3-0 at home. William & Mary is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Monarchs have gone 0-3 away from home. Old Dominion is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

William & Mary makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). Old Dominion averages 68.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 76.1 William & Mary gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Tribe. Trey Moss is averaging 13.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 37.3% for William & Mary.

Chaunce Jenkins is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 17 points. Allette is averaging 12.6 points and 1.6 steals for Old Dominion.

