William & Mary faces Navy on 6-game road slide

William & Mary Tribe (5-7) at Navy Midshipmen (3-7) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -5;…

William & Mary Tribe (5-7) at Navy Midshipmen (3-7)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary travels to Navy looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Midshipmen are 3-1 on their home court. Navy has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

The Tribe have gone 0-5 away from home. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA with 13.8 assists per game led by Charlie Williams averaging 3.2.

Navy is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 43.0% William & Mary allows to opponents. William & Mary scores 14.5 more points per game (77.6) than Navy allows to opponents (63.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is shooting 37.1% and averaging 12.0 points for the Midshipmen. Kam Summers is averaging 6.9 points for Navy.

Gabe Dorsey averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Trey Moss is shooting 40.8% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.