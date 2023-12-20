Wilcher scores 16 points, Nebraska overcomes 14-point deficit to beat North Dakota 83-75

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — C.J. Wilcher scored 16 points to lead six in double-figure scoring and Nebraska rallied from a…

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — C.J. Wilcher scored 16 points to lead six in double-figure scoring and Nebraska rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat North Dakota 83-75 on Wednesday night.

Treysen Eaglestaff made a 3-pointer and Tyree Ihenacho added a free throw to open the second half that stretched North Dakota’s lead to 46-32. Nebraska answered with a 25-5 run for a 57-51 lead with 11:07 remaining. Keisei Tominaga scored nine points and Juwan Gary added seven during the stretch.

Wilcher’s 3 made it a nine-point Cornhusker lead with 9:01 left. North Dakota cut the deficit to 68-67, but Jamarques Lawrence scored the next four points to spark a 10-2 spurt and the Cornhuskers had another nine-point lead with 1:06 to play.

Gary added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Nebraska (10-2), which shot 58% (19 of 33) in the second half after shooting 33% (10 of 30) in the first. Wilcher had four and Gary three of the Cornhuskers’ 11 3-pointers.

Tominaga finished with 14 points, as did Lawrence. Brice Williams added 12 points and Josiah Allick had 10 for Nebraska.

Ihenacho scored 22 points and B.J. Omot had 21 to lead North Dakota (8-5). Eaglestaff added 13 points. The trio combined for 10 3-pointers.

North Dakota led for most of the first half and built a 42-32 halftime advantage. Ihenacho scored 14 points in the first half and Omot had 13 for the Fighting Hawks.

North Dakota plays at St. Thomas (Minn.) on Dec. 29 to open Summit League play.

Nebraska hosts South Carolina State on Dec. 29 and stays home to face Indiana on Jan. 3.

