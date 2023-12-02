Wichita State visits Missouri following East’s 21-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-2) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on the…

Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri takes on the Wichita State Shockers after Sean East scored 21 points in Missouri’s 71-64 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 at home. Missouri averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Shockers play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Wichita State averages 80.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

Missouri makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Wichita State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: East is shooting 59.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for Missouri.

Colby Rogers is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Shockers. Xavier Bell is averaging 15.4 points for Wichita State.

