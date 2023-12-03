Wichita State visits East and Missouri

Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-2) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6; over/under…

Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at Missouri Tigers (6-2)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts the Wichita State Shockers after Sean East scored 21 points in Missouri’s 71-64 win against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tigers are 4-2 in home games. Missouri is ninth in the SEC scoring 74.6 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Shockers play their first true road game after going 7-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Wichita State has a 7-1 record against teams over .500.

Missouri averages 74.6 points, 6.0 more per game than the 68.6 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State scores 13.7 more points per game (80.3) than Missouri gives up (66.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: East is shooting 59.8% and averaging 16.1 points for the Tigers. Nick Honor is averaging 11.4 points for Missouri.

Colby Rogers is averaging 16.5 points for the Shockers. Xavier Bell is averaging 15.4 points for Wichita State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

