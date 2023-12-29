Wichita State squares off against No. 2 Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (8-4) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2…

Kansas Jayhawks (11-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (8-4)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks and the Wichita State Shockers square off at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Shockers are 8-4 in non-conference play. Wichita State is the AAC leader with 43.5 rebounds per game led by Kenny Pohto averaging 7.8.

The Jayhawks are 11-1 in non-conference play. Kansas is seventh in the Big 12 giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Wichita State makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Kansas scores 8.5 more points per game (79.1) than Wichita State allows (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is averaging 16.8 points for the Shockers. Dalen Ridgnal is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Kevin McCullar is scoring 20.4 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Dajuan Harris is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

