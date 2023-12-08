Wichita State Shockers and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off in Wichita, Kansas

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) vs. Wichita State Shockers (7-2) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The South…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) vs. Wichita State Shockers (7-2)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Wichita State Shockers square off in Wichita, Kansas.

The Shockers are 7-2 in non-conference play. Wichita State scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Jackrabbits have a 4-5 record against non-conference oppponents. South Dakota State is fifth in the Summit League with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by William Kyle III averaging 2.3.

Wichita State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 16.6 points. Xavier Bell is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.8 points for Wichita State.

Zeke Mayo is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Luke Appel is averaging 12.1 points for South Dakota State.

