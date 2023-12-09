Wichita State Shockers and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits square off in Wichita, Kansas

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) vs. Wichita State Shockers (7-2) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (4-5) vs. Wichita State Shockers (7-2)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -4.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and the Wichita State Shockers square off at Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The Shockers have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Wichita State has a 7-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Jackrabbits are 4-5 in non-conference play. South Dakota State scores 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Wichita State averages 79.3 points, 8.5 more per game than the 70.8 South Dakota State gives up. South Dakota State averages 74.2 points per game, 4.1 more than the 70.1 Wichita State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 16.6 points. Xavier Bell is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.8 points for Wichita State.

Zeke Mayo is shooting 45.6% and averaging 17.9 points for the Jackrabbits. Luke Appel is averaging 12.1 points for South Dakota State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

