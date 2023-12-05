White’s 22 lead Austin Peay over NAIA-member Midway 98-44

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dez White’s 22 points helped Austin Peay defeat NAIA-member Midway 98-44 on Tuesday night. White also…

White also contributed three steals for the Governors (4-6). Ja’Monta Black scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Demarcus Sharp was 8-of-13 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Tobias Thompson led the way for the Eagles with eight points and seven rebounds. Jalen Cincore added eight points for Midway. In addition, Donovan Morris finished with six points. The loss was the Eagles’ sixth straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

