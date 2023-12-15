White leads UNC Wilmington against Georgia Southern after 21-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Trazarien White scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 119-50 victory against the Montreat Cavaliers.

The Eagles have gone 0-1 in home games. Georgia Southern is 0-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seahawks are 3-1 on the road. UNC Wilmington ranks seventh in the CAA with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by White averaging 4.1.

Georgia Southern is shooting 39.0% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 44.4% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Jamar Franklin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Georgia Southern.

White is averaging 19.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13.3 points for UNC Wilmington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.