White and Austin Peay host Murray State

Murray State Racers (3-4, 1-1 MVC) at Austin Peay Governors (4-6)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays the Murray State Racers after Dez White scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 98-44 victory against the Midway Eagles.

The Governors have gone 3-1 in home games. Austin Peay ranks eighth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Demarcus Sharp paces the Governors with 7.6 boards.

The Racers are 0-1 on the road. Murray State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Austin Peay’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Austin Peay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Sharp is shooting 44.9% and averaging 19.0 points for Austin Peay.

Rob Perry is averaging 16 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 14.7 points for Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

