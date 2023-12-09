White and Austin Peay host Murray State

Murray State Racers (3-4, 1-1 MVC) at Austin Peay Governors (4-6) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Murray State Racers (3-4, 1-1 MVC) at Austin Peay Governors (4-6)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay plays the Murray State Racers after Dez White scored 22 points in Austin Peay’s 98-44 win against the Midway Eagles.

The Governors are 3-1 in home games. Austin Peay is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Racers are 0-1 on the road. Murray State averages 9.6 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Austin Peay’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Murray State allows. Murray State has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is shooting 44.9% and averaging 19.0 points for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers for Austin Peay.

Jacobi Wood averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Rob Perry is averaging 16 points and 5.3 rebounds for Murray State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.