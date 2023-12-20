Western Michigan visits Lowder and Cleveland State

Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) at Cleveland State Vikings (7-5, 1-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland…

Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) at Cleveland State Vikings (7-5, 1-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State takes on the Western Michigan Broncos after Drew Lowder scored 26 points in Cleveland State’s 76-69 win against the Bradley Braves.

The Vikings are 6-0 in home games. Cleveland State is sixth in the Horizon League with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Tujautae Williams averaging 10.0.

The Broncos have gone 0-4 away from home. Western Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Cleveland State is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Cleveland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Lowder is averaging 13.3 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Seth Hubbard is shooting 38.6% and averaging 14.6 points for the Broncos. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 9.1 points for Western Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

