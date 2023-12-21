Western Michigan visits Cleveland State following Lowder’s 26-point showing

Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) at Cleveland State Vikings (7-5, 1-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Western Michigan Broncos (2-8) at Cleveland State Vikings (7-5, 1-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State hosts the Western Michigan Broncos after Drew Lowder scored 26 points in Cleveland State’s 76-69 victory over the Bradley Braves.

The Vikings have gone 6-0 at home. Cleveland State is fourth in the Horizon League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Broncos are 0-4 on the road. Western Michigan ranks ninth in the MAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Cleveland State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 65.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 69.3 Cleveland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan Enaruna is averaging 17.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Lowder is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland State.

Seth Hubbard averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for Western Michigan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

