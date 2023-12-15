Western Michigan plays UIC, looks to end road slide

Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) at UIC Flames (6-4, 0-1 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hits…

Western Michigan Broncos (2-7) at UIC Flames (6-4, 0-1 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hits the road against UIC looking to stop its three-game road slide.

The Flames have gone 2-2 in home games. UIC is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Broncos are 0-3 on the road. Western Michigan ranks fourth in the MAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Titus Wright averaging 2.8.

UIC’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is shooting 44.2% and averaging 12.7 points for UIC.

Seth Hubbard is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 14.4 points. Owen Lobsinger is averaging 9.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for Western Michigan.



The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

